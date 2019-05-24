RACL Geartech Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 54.20 crore, up 28.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.20 crore in March 2019 up 28.35% from Rs. 42.22 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.80 crore in March 2019 down 51.37% from Rs. 3.69 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.61 crore in March 2019 up 65.52% from Rs. 6.41 crore in March 2018.

RACL Geartech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.44 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.72 in March 2018.

RACL Geartech shares closed at 56.50 on February 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given -7.60% returns over the last 6 months and -16.61% over the last 12 months.