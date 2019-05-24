App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 24, 2019 05:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RACL Geartech Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 54.20 crore, up 28.35% Y-o-Y

Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RACL Geartech are:

Net Sales at Rs 54.20 crore in March 2019 up 28.35% from Rs. 42.22 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.80 crore in March 2019 down 51.37% from Rs. 3.69 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.61 crore in March 2019 up 65.52% from Rs. 6.41 crore in March 2018.

RACL Geartech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.44 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.72 in March 2018.

RACL Geartech shares closed at 56.50 on February 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given -7.60% returns over the last 6 months and -16.61% over the last 12 months.

RACL Geartech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 54.20 52.88 42.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 54.20 52.88 42.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 18.05 20.31 12.49
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.75 -1.71 2.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.73 5.98 4.97
Depreciation 2.18 2.10 1.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.00 19.40 16.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.00 6.79 4.99
Other Income 0.43 -- 0.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.43 6.79 5.16
Interest 1.27 1.92 1.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.16 4.87 3.87
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 7.16 4.87 3.87
Tax 5.36 1.16 0.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.80 3.71 3.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.80 3.71 3.69
Equity Share Capital 10.28 10.28 9.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.44 3.61 3.72
Diluted EPS 1.44 3.61 3.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.44 3.61 3.72
Diluted EPS 1.44 3.61 3.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 24, 2019 05:03 pm

tags #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #RACL Geartech #Results

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Confirmed: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan goes bad for Mani Ratnam's next

Bekhayali from Kabir Singh: A heartbroken Shahid Kapoor will win your ...

Salman Khan would love to play the first Great Khan of the Mongol Empi ...

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone: Have you seen these Cannes Red Carp ...

Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri and Kapil Dev catch up before India begins i ...

Kangana Ranaut hogs on sweets like there's no tomorrow at Taher Shabbi ...

Anurag Kashyap complains to PM Modi about a troll threatening his daug ...

Bharat Exclusive! We know why Sunil Grover ditched Salman Khan and Kat ...

Elections Results 2019: Urmila Matondkar files a complaint about 'disc ...

China Keen to Work With Re-elected PM Modi to Further Deepen Bilateral ...

Rohit Sharma Takes On Steady Hand Challenge

Babies are Expensive! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Childcare Bill ...

SP Cancels Appointment of All TV Panellists After Party Fails to Make ...

Google Will Let You Order Food Through Search Without Any Delivery App ...

Dilip Ghosh to Follow 'Tit-for-tat' Policy to Counter Mamata Brigade i ...

Bengal Sends 6 Muslims to Lok Sabha, 2 Less From 2014

Barring Hardeep Singh Puri, K J Alphons, Bureaucrats-turned-politician ...

Smriti Irani, Gautam Gambhir, Ravi Shankar Prasad Among First Time Win ...

Narendra Modi beats opposition with a bigger victory than 2014

Comment: The blunt message from the historic verdict for Narendra Modi ...

Political families first casualty in Narendra Modi wave

Making history: Modi touches milestone with biggest repeat mandate in ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Results: Here are some interesting statistics

Improvement of Indian polity biggest takeaway from elections, says N J ...

Top midcap, largecap stocks recommended by CLSA after election results

How Sensex, Nifty fared on last three Lok Sabha election results day

See two rate cuts by RBI going ahead, says Deutsche Bank

After Congress' poor show in Lok Sabha election, Rahul Gandhi must fin ...

Britain prepares for Brexit: Theresa May played Chamberlain before EU ...

PM Narendra Modi movie review: Vivek Oberoi hams his way through an un ...

Travels through the Hindi belt: In Gorakhpur, 2 doctors suspended afte ...

Sudirman Cup 2019: Is playing for India no longer a priority for shutt ...

Sensex vaults 623 points to lifetime high of 39,435 after Narendra Mod ...

World Turtle Day: Two wildlife biologists are encouraging people to do ...

Jokha Alharthi's Celestial Bodies: Man Booker Int Prize winner shows w ...

Samsung deepfake AI needs just one picture of you to turn it to talkin ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.