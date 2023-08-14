English
    RACL Geartech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 88.44 crore, up 13.05% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RACL Geartech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 88.44 crore in June 2023 up 13.05% from Rs. 78.23 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.78 crore in June 2023 up 45.05% from Rs. 6.05 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.19 crore in June 2023 up 31.31% from Rs. 17.66 crore in June 2022.

    RACL Geartech EPS has increased to Rs. 8.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.61 in June 2022.

    RACL Geartech shares closed at 1,341.95 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 56.12% returns over the last 6 months and 137.26% over the last 12 months.

    RACL Geartech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations88.4495.4378.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations88.4495.4378.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials27.8030.5129.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.32-2.05-2.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.209.158.45
    Depreciation6.544.924.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.7535.0927.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.4717.8110.65
    Other Income1.180.882.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.6518.6913.24
    Interest5.004.825.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.6513.878.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.6513.878.08
    Tax2.874.342.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.789.546.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.789.546.05
    Equity Share Capital10.7810.7810.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.158.845.61
    Diluted EPS8.158.845.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.158.845.61
    Diluted EPS8.158.845.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:44 am

