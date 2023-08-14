RACL Geartech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 88.44 crore, up 13.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.44 crore in June 2023 up 13.05% from Rs. 78.23 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.78 crore in June 2023 up 45.05% from Rs. 6.05 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.19 crore in June 2023 up 31.31% from Rs. 17.66 crore in June 2022.

RACL Geartech EPS has increased to Rs. 8.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.61 in June 2022.

RACL Geartech shares closed at 1,341.95 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 56.12% returns over the last 6 months and 137.26% over the last 12 months.