RACL Geartech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 78.23 crore, up 36.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.23 crore in June 2022 up 36.84% from Rs. 57.17 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.05 crore in June 2022 up 19.95% from Rs. 5.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.66 crore in June 2022 up 32.88% from Rs. 13.29 crore in June 2021.

RACL Geartech EPS has increased to Rs. 5.61 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.68 in June 2021.

RACL Geartech shares closed at 573.80 on July 28, 2022 (BSE)