English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    RACL Geartech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 78.23 crore, up 36.84% Y-o-Y

    July 29, 2022 / 06:41 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RACL Geartech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 78.23 crore in June 2022 up 36.84% from Rs. 57.17 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.05 crore in June 2022 up 19.95% from Rs. 5.05 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.66 crore in June 2022 up 32.88% from Rs. 13.29 crore in June 2021.

    RACL Geartech EPS has increased to Rs. 5.61 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.68 in June 2021.

    Close

    RACL Geartech shares closed at 573.80 on July 28, 2022 (BSE)

    RACL Geartech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations78.2370.2157.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations78.2370.2157.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials29.7626.4820.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.57-3.56-2.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.457.366.90
    Depreciation4.424.084.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.5227.1418.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.658.728.87
    Other Income2.592.770.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.2411.499.21
    Interest5.164.302.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.087.196.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.087.196.95
    Tax2.022.361.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.054.845.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.054.845.05
    Equity Share Capital10.7810.7810.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.614.494.68
    Diluted EPS5.614.494.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.614.494.68
    Diluted EPS5.614.494.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #RACL Geartech #Results
    first published: Jul 29, 2022 06:36 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.