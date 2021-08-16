MARKET NEWS

RACL Geartech Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 57.17 crore, up 152.27% Y-o-Y

August 16, 2021 / 07:33 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RACL Geartech are:

Net Sales at Rs 57.17 crore in June 2021 up 152.27% from Rs. 22.66 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.05 crore in June 2021 up 234.18% from Rs. 1.51 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.29 crore in June 2021 up 171.78% from Rs. 4.89 crore in June 2020.

RACL Geartech EPS has increased to Rs. 4.68 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.26 in June 2020.

RACL Geartech shares closed at 535.85 on August 13, 2021 (BSE) and has given 109.15% returns over the last 6 months and 512.05% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations57.1767.2622.66
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations57.1767.2622.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials20.7719.383.13
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.21-1.144.49
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost6.906.504.89
Depreciation4.087.512.73
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses18.7625.306.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.879.721.41
Other Income0.351.730.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.2111.452.16
Interest2.271.931.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.959.510.71
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax6.959.510.71
Tax1.902.28-0.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.057.241.51
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.057.241.51
Equity Share Capital10.7810.7810.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.687.581.26
Diluted EPS4.687.581.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.687.581.26
Diluted EPS4.687.581.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #RACL Geartech #Results
first published: Aug 16, 2021 07:30 pm

Swabhiman Bharat Conversations: An Independence Day Special Podcast with Sanjeev Sanyal

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.