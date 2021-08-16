RACL Geartech Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 57.17 crore, up 152.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.17 crore in June 2021 up 152.27% from Rs. 22.66 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.05 crore in June 2021 up 234.18% from Rs. 1.51 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.29 crore in June 2021 up 171.78% from Rs. 4.89 crore in June 2020.

RACL Geartech EPS has increased to Rs. 4.68 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.26 in June 2020.

RACL Geartech shares closed at 535.85 on August 13, 2021 (BSE) and has given 109.15% returns over the last 6 months and 512.05% over the last 12 months.