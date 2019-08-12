RACL Geartech Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 52.82 crore, up 37.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.82 crore in June 2019 up 37.88% from Rs. 38.31 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.18 crore in June 2019 up 97.31% from Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.77 crore in June 2019 up 68.98% from Rs. 5.19 crore in June 2018.

RACL Geartech EPS has increased to Rs. 3.09 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.62 in June 2018.

RACL Geartech shares closed at 61.50 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given 8.85% returns over the last 6 months and -9.29% over the last 12 months.