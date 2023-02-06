English
    RACL Geartech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 96.88 crore, up 29.47% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 03:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RACL Geartech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 96.88 crore in December 2022 up 29.47% from Rs. 74.82 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.00 crore in December 2022 up 59.49% from Rs. 7.53 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.56 crore in December 2022 up 62.45% from Rs. 16.35 crore in December 2021.

    RACL Geartech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations96.8887.6874.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations96.8887.6874.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials33.0935.8125.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.78-9.27-1.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.368.747.74
    Depreciation4.824.543.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.7732.0826.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.6115.7812.21
    Other Income3.132.530.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.7418.3112.46
    Interest5.515.163.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.2313.158.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.2313.158.99
    Tax4.233.291.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.009.867.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.009.867.53
    Equity Share Capital10.7810.7810.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.139.146.98
    Diluted EPS11.139.146.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.139.146.98
    Diluted EPS11.139.146.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited