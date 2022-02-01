RACL Geartech Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 74.82 crore, up 14.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.82 crore in December 2021 up 14.69% from Rs. 65.24 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.53 crore in December 2021 down 17.08% from Rs. 9.08 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.35 crore in December 2021 down 7.21% from Rs. 17.62 crore in December 2020.

RACL Geartech EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.98 in December 2021 from Rs. 8.28 in December 2020.

RACL Geartech shares closed at 647.95 on January 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.71% returns over the last 6 months and 221.40% over the last 12 months.