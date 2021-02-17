RACL Geartech Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 65.24 crore, up 16.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.24 crore in December 2020 up 16.9% from Rs. 55.81 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.08 crore in December 2020 up 62.42% from Rs. 5.59 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.62 crore in December 2020 up 44.19% from Rs. 12.22 crore in December 2019.

RACL Geartech EPS has increased to Rs. 8.28 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.18 in December 2019.

RACL Geartech shares closed at 256.20 on February 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 192.63% returns over the last 6 months and 136.13% over the last 12 months.