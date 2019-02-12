RACL Geartech Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 52.88 crore, up 48.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.88 crore in December 2018 up 48.16% from Rs. 35.69 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.71 crore in December 2018 up 122.23% from Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.89 crore in December 2018 up 58.75% from Rs. 5.60 crore in December 2017.

RACL Geartech EPS has increased to Rs. 3.61 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.68 in December 2017.

RACL Geartech shares closed at 56.50 on February 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given -12.20% returns over the last 6 months and -15.36% over the last 12 months.