RACL Geartech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 95.43 crore, up 35.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.43 crore in March 2023 up 35.9% from Rs. 70.22 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.55 crore in March 2023 up 94.61% from Rs. 4.91 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.71 crore in March 2023 up 52.87% from Rs. 15.51 crore in March 2022.

RACL Geartech EPS has increased to Rs. 8.86 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.55 in March 2022.

RACL Geartech shares closed at 1,031.60 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 75.20% returns over the last 6 months and 70.99% over the last 12 months.