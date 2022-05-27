RACL Geartech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.22 crore, up 4.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.22 crore in March 2022 up 4.39% from Rs. 67.26 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.91 crore in March 2022 down 32.46% from Rs. 7.27 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.51 crore in March 2022 down 18.33% from Rs. 18.99 crore in March 2021.

RACL Geartech EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.55 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.60 in March 2021.

RACL Geartech shares closed at 572.35 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)