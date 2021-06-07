RACL Geartech Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 67.26 crore, up 40.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.26 crore in March 2021 up 40.89% from Rs. 47.74 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.27 crore in March 2021 up 133.85% from Rs. 3.11 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.99 crore in March 2021 up 95.37% from Rs. 9.72 crore in March 2020.

RACL Geartech EPS has increased to Rs. 7.60 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.32 in March 2020.

RACL Geartech shares closed at 287.30 on June 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 97.59% returns over the last 6 months and 267.63% over the last 12 months.