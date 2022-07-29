 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RACL Geartech Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 78.23 crore, up 36.84% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 06:35 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RACL Geartech are:

Net Sales at Rs 78.23 crore in June 2022 up 36.84% from Rs. 57.17 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.04 crore in June 2022 up 21.94% from Rs. 4.96 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.65 crore in June 2022 up 33.01% from Rs. 13.27 crore in June 2021.

RACL Geartech EPS has increased to Rs. 5.61 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.60 in June 2021.

RACL Geartech shares closed at 573.80 on July 28, 2022 (BSE)

RACL Geartech
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 78.23 70.22 57.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 78.23 70.22 57.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 29.78 26.39 20.77
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.57 -3.56 -2.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.58 7.58 7.04
Depreciation 4.42 4.07 4.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 27.39 27.06 18.65
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.65 8.68 8.84
Other Income 2.59 2.77 0.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.23 11.44 9.19
Interest 5.16 4.30 2.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.07 7.14 6.92
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 8.07 7.14 6.92
Tax 2.02 2.23 1.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.04 4.91 4.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.04 4.91 4.96
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 6.04 4.91 4.96
Equity Share Capital 10.78 10.78 10.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.61 4.55 4.60
Diluted EPS 5.61 4.55 4.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.61 4.55 4.60
Diluted EPS 5.61 4.55 4.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #RACL Geartech #Results
first published: Jul 29, 2022 06:30 pm
