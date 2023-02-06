 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RACL Geartech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 96.88 crore, up 29.47% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 03:12 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RACL Geartech are:

Net Sales at Rs 96.88 crore in December 2022 up 29.47% from Rs. 74.82 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.97 crore in December 2022 up 59.14% from Rs. 7.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.56 crore in December 2022 up 62.45% from Rs. 16.35 crore in December 2021.

RACL Geartech
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 96.88 87.68 74.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 96.88 87.68 74.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 33.17 35.80 25.95
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.78 -9.27 -1.35
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.49 8.83 7.87
Depreciation 4.82 4.54 3.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 36.56 31.99 26.25
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.61 15.78 12.20
Other Income 3.13 2.53 0.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.74 18.31 12.46
Interest 5.51 5.16 3.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.23 13.15 8.98
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.23 13.15 8.98
Tax 4.26 3.29 1.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.97 9.86 7.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.97 9.86 7.52
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 11.97 9.86 7.52
Equity Share Capital 10.78 10.78 10.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.10 9.15 6.98
Diluted EPS 11.10 9.15 6.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.10 9.15 6.98
Diluted EPS 11.10 9.15 6.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
