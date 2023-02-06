RACL Geartech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 96.88 crore, up 29.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 96.88 crore in December 2022 up 29.47% from Rs. 74.82 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.97 crore in December 2022 up 59.14% from Rs. 7.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.56 crore in December 2022 up 62.45% from Rs. 16.35 crore in December 2021.