 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Raasi Refract Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.13 crore, down 44.13% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 11:38 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raasi Refractories are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.13 crore in September 2022 down 44.13% from Rs. 19.92 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.47 crore in September 2022 down 759.98% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.81 crore in September 2022 down 171.68% from Rs. 1.13 crore in September 2021.

Raasi Refract shares closed at 10.90 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -33.54% returns over the last 6 months and 38.50% over the last 12 months.

Raasi Refractories
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.13 9.07 19.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.13 9.07 19.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 7.91 6.71 11.55
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.09 -0.37 0.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.07 0.07 0.04
Depreciation 0.07 0.07 0.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.77 4.93 6.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.61 -2.35 0.99
Other Income -0.27 0.28 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.88 -2.07 0.99
Interest 0.59 0.44 0.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.47 -2.51 0.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.47 -2.51 0.22
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.47 -2.51 0.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.47 -2.51 0.22
Equity Share Capital 4.71 4.71 4.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.13 -5.33 0.47
Diluted EPS -3.13 -5.33 0.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.13 -5.33 0.47
Diluted EPS -3.13 -5.33 0.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cement - Products & Building Materials #Earnings First-Cut #Raasi Refract #Raasi Refractories #Results
first published: Nov 16, 2022 11:33 am