Raasi Refract Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.13 crore, down 44.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.13 crore in September 2022 down 44.13% from Rs. 19.92 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.47 crore in September 2022 down 759.98% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.81 crore in September 2022 down 171.68% from Rs. 1.13 crore in September 2021.

Raasi Refract shares closed at 10.90 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -33.54% returns over the last 6 months and 38.50% over the last 12 months.