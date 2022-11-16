English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference at just 600 INR for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Raasi Refract Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.13 crore, down 44.13% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 11:38 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raasi Refractories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.13 crore in September 2022 down 44.13% from Rs. 19.92 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.47 crore in September 2022 down 759.98% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.81 crore in September 2022 down 171.68% from Rs. 1.13 crore in September 2021.

    Raasi Refract shares closed at 10.90 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -33.54% returns over the last 6 months and 38.50% over the last 12 months.

    Raasi Refractories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.139.0719.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.139.0719.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.916.7111.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.09-0.370.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.070.04
    Depreciation0.070.070.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.774.936.83
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.61-2.350.99
    Other Income-0.270.28--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.88-2.070.99
    Interest0.590.440.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.47-2.510.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.47-2.510.22
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.47-2.510.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.47-2.510.22
    Equity Share Capital4.714.714.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.13-5.330.47
    Diluted EPS-3.13-5.330.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.13-5.330.47
    Diluted EPS-3.13-5.330.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Cement - Products & Building Materials #Earnings First-Cut #Raasi Refract #Raasi Refractories #Results
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 11:33 am