Raasi Refract Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.13 crore, down 44.13% Y-o-Y
November 16, 2022 / 11:38 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raasi Refractories are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.13 crore in September 2022 down 44.13% from Rs. 19.92 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.47 crore in September 2022 down 759.98% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.81 crore in September 2022 down 171.68% from Rs. 1.13 crore in September 2021.
Raasi Refract shares closed at 10.90 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -33.54% returns over the last 6 months and 38.50% over the last 12 months.
|Raasi Refractories
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.13
|9.07
|19.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.13
|9.07
|19.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.91
|6.71
|11.55
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.09
|-0.37
|0.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.07
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.77
|4.93
|6.83
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.61
|-2.35
|0.99
|Other Income
|-0.27
|0.28
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.88
|-2.07
|0.99
|Interest
|0.59
|0.44
|0.77
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.47
|-2.51
|0.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.47
|-2.51
|0.22
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.47
|-2.51
|0.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.47
|-2.51
|0.22
|Equity Share Capital
|4.71
|4.71
|4.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.13
|-5.33
|0.47
|Diluted EPS
|-3.13
|-5.33
|0.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.13
|-5.33
|0.47
|Diluted EPS
|-3.13
|-5.33
|0.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited