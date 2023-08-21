English
    Raasi Refract Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.34 crore, down 74.19% Y-o-Y

    August 21, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raasi Refractories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.34 crore in June 2023 down 74.19% from Rs. 9.07 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.25 crore in June 2023 up 10.47% from Rs. 2.51 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.51 crore in June 2023 up 24.5% from Rs. 2.00 crore in June 2022.

    Raasi Refract shares closed at 8.65 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -39.93% returns over the last 12 months.

    Raasi Refractories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.3422.789.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.3422.789.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.4711.926.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.584.90-0.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.050.07
    Depreciation0.110.210.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.910.394.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.625.31-2.35
    Other Income0.000.060.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.625.36-2.07
    Interest0.630.640.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.254.72-2.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.254.72-2.51
    Tax--0.17--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.254.55-2.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.254.55-2.51
    Equity Share Capital4.714.714.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.779.65-5.33
    Diluted EPS-4.779.65-5.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.779.65-5.33
    Diluted EPS-4.779.65-5.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Cement - Products & Building Materials #Earnings First-Cut #Raasi Refract #Raasi Refractories #Results
    first published: Aug 21, 2023 09:44 am

