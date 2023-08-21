Raasi Refract Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.34 crore, down 74.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.34 crore in June 2023 down 74.19% from Rs. 9.07 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.25 crore in June 2023 up 10.47% from Rs. 2.51 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.51 crore in June 2023 up 24.5% from Rs. 2.00 crore in June 2022.

Raasi Refract shares closed at 8.65 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -39.93% returns over the last 12 months.