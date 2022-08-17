 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Raasi Refract Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.07 crore, down 8.9% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 01:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raasi Refractories are:

Net Sales at Rs 9.07 crore in June 2022 down 8.9% from Rs. 9.96 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.51 crore in June 2022 down 2150.16% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.00 crore in June 2022 down 343.9% from Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2021.

Raasi Refract shares closed at 15.45 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.40% returns over the last 6 months and 24.10% over the last 12 months.

Raasi Refractories
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9.07 43.97 9.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 9.07 43.97 9.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6.71 28.03 6.27
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.37 0.36 1.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.07 0.18 0.04
Depreciation 0.07 0.21 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.93 12.75 1.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.35 2.45 0.75
Other Income 0.28 0.05 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.07 2.50 0.75
Interest 0.44 1.95 0.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.51 0.56 0.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.51 0.56 0.12
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.51 0.56 0.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.51 0.56 0.12
Equity Share Capital 4.71 4.71 4.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.33 1.18 0.26
Diluted EPS -5.33 1.18 0.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.33 1.18 0.26
Diluted EPS -5.33 1.18 0.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 17, 2022 01:00 pm
