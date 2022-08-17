Raasi Refract Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.07 crore, down 8.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.07 crore in June 2022 down 8.9% from Rs. 9.96 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.51 crore in June 2022 down 2150.16% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.00 crore in June 2022 down 343.9% from Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2021.

Raasi Refract shares closed at 15.45 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.40% returns over the last 6 months and 24.10% over the last 12 months.