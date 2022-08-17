Raasi Refract Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.07 crore, down 8.9% Y-o-Y
August 17, 2022 / 01:06 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raasi Refractories are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.07 crore in June 2022 down 8.9% from Rs. 9.96 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.51 crore in June 2022 down 2150.16% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.00 crore in June 2022 down 343.9% from Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2021.
Raasi Refract shares closed at 15.45 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.40% returns over the last 6 months and 24.10% over the last 12 months.
|Raasi Refractories
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.07
|43.97
|9.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.07
|43.97
|9.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.71
|28.03
|6.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.37
|0.36
|1.21
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.18
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.21
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.93
|12.75
|1.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.35
|2.45
|0.75
|Other Income
|0.28
|0.05
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.07
|2.50
|0.75
|Interest
|0.44
|1.95
|0.63
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.51
|0.56
|0.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.51
|0.56
|0.12
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.51
|0.56
|0.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.51
|0.56
|0.12
|Equity Share Capital
|4.71
|4.71
|4.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.33
|1.18
|0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-5.33
|1.18
|0.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.33
|1.18
|0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-5.33
|1.18
|0.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited