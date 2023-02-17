 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Raasi Refract Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.08 crore, down 15% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:20 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raasi Refractories are:

Net Sales at Rs 16.08 crore in December 2022 down 15% from Rs. 18.92 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 up 3252.75% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2022 up 40.91% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2021.

Raasi Refractories
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 16.08 11.13 18.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 16.08 11.13 18.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 13.30 7.91 13.62
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.02 -0.09 0.38
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.07 0.07 0.04
Depreciation 0.07 0.07 0.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.77 3.77 4.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.86 -0.61 0.58
Other Income 0.00 -0.27 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.86 -0.88 0.58
Interest 0.55 0.59 0.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.31 -1.47 0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.31 -1.47 0.01
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.31 -1.47 0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.31 -1.47 0.01
Equity Share Capital 4.71 4.71 4.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.06 -3.13 0.02
Diluted EPS 0.06 -3.13 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.06 -3.13 0.02
Diluted EPS 0.06 -3.13 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited