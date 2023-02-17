Raasi Refract Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.08 crore, down 15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.08 crore in December 2022 down 15% from Rs. 18.92 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 up 3252.75% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2022 up 40.91% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2021.