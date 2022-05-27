Raaj Medisafe Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.67 crore, down 8.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.67 crore in March 2022 down 8.47% from Rs. 8.38 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022 down 85.47% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2022 down 39.36% from Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2021.

Raaj Medisafe EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.64 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.96 in March 2021.

Raaj Medisafe shares closed at 36.10 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)