Raaj Medisafe Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.55 crore, up 6.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.55 crore in December 2022 up 6.3% from Rs. 8.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2022 down 3.15% from Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2022 up 8.84% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2021.