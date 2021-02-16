Raaj Medisafe Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.28 crore, up 62.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.28 crore in December 2020 up 62.85% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 up 100.7% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2020 up 266.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2019.

Raaj Medisafe EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.79 in December 2019.

Raaj Medisafe shares closed at 9.18 on February 15, 2021 (BSE)