R Systems Intl Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 217.27 crore, up 41.08% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 05:40 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for R Systems International are:

Net Sales at Rs 217.27 crore in September 2022 up 41.08% from Rs. 154.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.63 crore in September 2022 down 31.71% from Rs. 43.38 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.18 crore in September 2022 down 23.99% from Rs. 54.18 crore in September 2021.

R Systems Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.50 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.63 in September 2021.

R Systems Intl shares closed at 237.35 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.65% returns over the last 6 months and -3.06% over the last 12 months.

R Systems International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 217.27 201.95 154.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 217.27 201.95 154.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 143.42 133.72 102.64
Depreciation 4.81 4.54 3.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.61 31.97 20.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.43 31.71 27.63
Other Income 0.94 2.42 22.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.37 34.13 50.50
Interest 1.01 0.89 0.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 35.36 33.24 49.57
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 35.36 33.24 49.57
Tax 5.73 5.70 6.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 29.63 27.54 43.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 29.63 27.54 43.38
Equity Share Capital 11.83 11.83 11.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.50 2.33 3.63
Diluted EPS 2.50 2.33 3.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.50 2.33 3.63
Diluted EPS 2.50 2.33 3.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

