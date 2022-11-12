R Systems Intl Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 217.27 crore, up 41.08% Y-o-Y
November 12, 2022 / 05:40 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for R Systems International are:
Net Sales at Rs 217.27 crore in September 2022 up 41.08% from Rs. 154.01 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.63 crore in September 2022 down 31.71% from Rs. 43.38 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.18 crore in September 2022 down 23.99% from Rs. 54.18 crore in September 2021.
R Systems Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.50 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.63 in September 2021.
R Systems Intl shares closed at 237.35 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.65% returns over the last 6 months and -3.06% over the last 12 months.
|R Systems International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|217.27
|201.95
|154.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|217.27
|201.95
|154.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|143.42
|133.72
|102.64
|Depreciation
|4.81
|4.54
|3.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|33.61
|31.97
|20.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|35.43
|31.71
|27.63
|Other Income
|0.94
|2.42
|22.87
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|36.37
|34.13
|50.50
|Interest
|1.01
|0.89
|0.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|35.36
|33.24
|49.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|35.36
|33.24
|49.57
|Tax
|5.73
|5.70
|6.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|29.63
|27.54
|43.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|29.63
|27.54
|43.38
|Equity Share Capital
|11.83
|11.83
|11.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.50
|2.33
|3.63
|Diluted EPS
|2.50
|2.33
|3.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.50
|2.33
|3.63
|Diluted EPS
|2.50
|2.33
|3.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited