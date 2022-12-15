English
    R Systems Intl Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 217.27 crore, up 41.08% Y-o-Y

    December 15, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for R Systems International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 217.27 crore in September 2022 up 41.08% from Rs. 154.01 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.63 crore in September 2022 down 31.71% from Rs. 43.38 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.18 crore in September 2022 down 23.99% from Rs. 54.18 crore in September 2021.

    R Systems Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.50 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.63 in September 2021.

    R Systems Intl shares closed at 270.35 on December 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.11% returns over the last 6 months and -13.72% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations217.27201.95154.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations217.27201.95154.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost143.42133.72102.64
    Depreciation4.814.543.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.6131.9720.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.4331.7127.63
    Other Income0.942.4222.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.3734.1350.50
    Interest1.010.890.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax35.3633.2449.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax35.3633.2449.57
    Tax5.735.706.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.6327.5443.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.6327.5443.38
    Equity Share Capital11.8311.8311.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.502.333.63
    Diluted EPS2.502.333.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.502.333.63
    Diluted EPS2.502.333.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
