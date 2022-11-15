R Systems Intl Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 217.27 crore, up 41.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 217.27 crore in September 2022 up 41.08% from Rs. 154.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.63 crore in September 2022 down 31.71% from Rs. 43.38 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.18 crore in September 2022 down 23.99% from Rs. 54.18 crore in September 2021.

R Systems Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.50 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.63 in September 2021.

R Systems Intl shares closed at 243.60 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.41% returns over the last 6 months and -0.51% over the last 12 months.