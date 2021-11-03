R Systems Intl Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 154.01 crore, up 42.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 154.01 crore in September 2021 up 42.59% from Rs. 108.01 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.38 crore in September 2021 up 96.46% from Rs. 22.08 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.18 crore in September 2021 up 78.34% from Rs. 30.38 crore in September 2020.

R Systems Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 3.63 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.85 in September 2020.

R Systems Intl shares closed at 213.35 on November 02, 2021 (NSE)