R Systems Intl Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 108.01 crore, up 10.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 108.01 crore in September 2020 up 10.22% from Rs. 97.99 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.08 crore in September 2020 up 77.77% from Rs. 12.42 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.38 crore in September 2020 up 78.29% from Rs. 17.04 crore in September 2019.

R Systems Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 1.85 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.04 in September 2019.

R Systems Intl shares closed at 116.40 on November 25, 2020 (BSE) and has given 29.84% returns over the last 6 months and 132.80% over the last 12 months.