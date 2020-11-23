PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 23, 2020 07:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

R Systems Intl Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 108.01 crore, up 10.22% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for R Systems International are:

Net Sales at Rs 108.01 crore in September 2020 up 10.22% from Rs. 97.99 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.08 crore in September 2020 up 77.77% from Rs. 12.42 crore in September 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.38 crore in September 2020 up 78.29% from Rs. 17.04 crore in September 2019.

R Systems Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 1.85 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.04 in September 2019.

R Systems Intl shares closed at 115.85 on November 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given 29.22% returns over the last 6 months and 131.70% over the last 12 months.

R Systems International
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations108.01103.8097.99
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations108.01103.8097.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost71.4373.9766.57
Depreciation3.483.432.22
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses12.199.6517.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.9016.7512.03
Other Income5.992.102.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.9018.8614.82
Interest0.950.960.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.9417.8914.70
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax25.9417.8914.70
Tax3.863.052.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.0814.8412.42
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.0814.8412.42
Equity Share Capital11.9611.9611.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.851.241.04
Diluted EPS1.851.241.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.851.241.04
Diluted EPS1.851.241.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 23, 2020 07:00 pm

tags #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #R Systems International #R Systems Intl #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.