R Systems Intl Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 108.01 crore, up 10.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for R Systems International are:
Net Sales at Rs 108.01 crore in September 2020 up 10.22% from Rs. 97.99 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.08 crore in September 2020 up 77.77% from Rs. 12.42 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.38 crore in September 2020 up 78.29% from Rs. 17.04 crore in September 2019.
R Systems Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 1.85 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.04 in September 2019.
R Systems Intl shares closed at 118.30 on November 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 39.09% returns over the last 6 months and 125.33% over the last 12 months.
|R Systems International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|108.01
|103.80
|97.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|108.01
|103.80
|97.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|71.43
|73.97
|66.57
|Depreciation
|3.48
|3.43
|2.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.19
|9.65
|17.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|20.90
|16.75
|12.03
|Other Income
|5.99
|2.10
|2.79
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26.90
|18.86
|14.82
|Interest
|0.95
|0.96
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|25.94
|17.89
|14.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|25.94
|17.89
|14.70
|Tax
|3.86
|3.05
|2.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|22.08
|14.84
|12.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|22.08
|14.84
|12.42
|Equity Share Capital
|11.96
|11.96
|11.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.85
|1.24
|1.04
|Diluted EPS
|1.85
|1.24
|1.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.85
|1.24
|1.04
|Diluted EPS
|1.85
|1.24
|1.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
