R Systems Intl Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 97.99 crore, up 14.95% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for R Systems International are:
Net Sales at Rs 97.99 crore in September 2019 up 14.95% from Rs. 85.25 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.42 crore in September 2019 up 29.21% from Rs. 9.61 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.04 crore in September 2019 up 30.47% from Rs. 13.06 crore in September 2018.
R Systems Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 1.04 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.78 in September 2018.
R Systems Intl shares closed at 41.05 on October 27, 2019 (NSE) and has given -12.19% returns over the last 6 months and 9.61% over the last 12 months.
|R Systems International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|97.99
|99.70
|85.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|97.99
|99.70
|85.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|66.57
|66.03
|55.83
|Depreciation
|2.22
|2.22
|1.82
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.17
|18.74
|18.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.03
|12.71
|9.47
|Other Income
|2.79
|3.05
|1.77
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.82
|15.76
|11.24
|Interest
|0.12
|0.12
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|14.70
|15.65
|11.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|14.70
|15.65
|11.19
|Tax
|2.28
|4.23
|1.58
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|12.42
|11.42
|9.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|12.42
|11.42
|9.61
|Equity Share Capital
|11.96
|11.96
|12.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.04
|0.95
|0.78
|Diluted EPS
|1.04
|0.95
|0.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.04
|0.95
|0.78
|Diluted EPS
|1.04
|0.95
|0.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
