R Systems Intl Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 97.99 crore, up 14.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.99 crore in September 2019 up 14.95% from Rs. 85.25 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.42 crore in September 2019 up 29.21% from Rs. 9.61 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.04 crore in September 2019 up 30.47% from Rs. 13.06 crore in September 2018.

R Systems Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 1.04 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.78 in September 2018.

R Systems Intl shares closed at 48.90 on November 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given 4.15% returns over the last 6 months and 5.39% over the last 12 months.