R Systems Intl Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 85.25 crore, up 30.28% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for R Systems International are:
Net Sales at Rs 85.25 crore in September 2018 up 30.28% from Rs. 65.43 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.61 crore in September 2018 up 53.19% from Rs. 6.28 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.06 crore in September 2018 up 17.87% from Rs. 11.08 crore in September 2017.
R Systems Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 0.78 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.51 in September 2017.
R Systems Intl shares closed at 44.75 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given 14.01% returns over the last 6 months and 11.04% over the last 12 months.
|
|R Systems International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|85.25
|74.85
|65.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|85.25
|74.85
|65.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|55.83
|52.48
|46.38
|Depreciation
|1.82
|1.81
|1.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.13
|18.65
|9.59
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.47
|1.90
|7.58
|Other Income
|1.77
|1.89
|1.63
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.24
|3.79
|9.20
|Interest
|0.05
|0.07
|0.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|11.19
|3.73
|9.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|11.19
|3.73
|9.06
|Tax
|1.58
|-0.11
|2.78
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|9.61
|3.83
|6.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|9.61
|3.83
|6.28
|Equity Share Capital
|12.40
|12.40
|12.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.78
|0.31
|0.51
|Diluted EPS
|0.78
|0.31
|0.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.78
|0.31
|0.51
|Diluted EPS
|0.78
|0.31
|0.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited