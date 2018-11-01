R Systems Intl Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 85.25 crore, up 30.28% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 85.25 crore in September 2018 up 30.28% from Rs. 65.43 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.61 crore in September 2018 up 53.19% from Rs. 6.28 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.06 crore in September 2018 up 17.87% from Rs. 11.08 crore in September 2017.

R Systems Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 0.78 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.51 in September 2017.

R Systems Intl shares closed at 44.75 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given 14.01% returns over the last 6 months and 11.04% over the last 12 months.