R Systems Intl Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 224.71 crore, up 27.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for R Systems International are:
Net Sales at Rs 224.71 crore in March 2023 up 27.06% from Rs. 176.85 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.71 crore in March 2023 up 51.8% from Rs. 21.55 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.78 crore in March 2023 up 55.47% from Rs. 32.02 crore in March 2022.
R Systems Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 2.77 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.82 in March 2022.
R Systems Intl shares closed at 249.05 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.44% returns over the last 6 months and 9.76% over the last 12 months.
|R Systems International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|224.71
|217.82
|176.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|224.71
|217.82
|176.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|153.44
|148.70
|127.52
|Depreciation
|5.92
|5.72
|4.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|26.75
|24.65
|20.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|38.59
|38.74
|24.27
|Other Income
|5.27
|1.56
|3.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|43.86
|40.30
|27.52
|Interest
|1.47
|1.48
|0.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|42.39
|38.82
|26.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|42.39
|38.82
|26.63
|Tax
|9.67
|4.83
|5.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|32.71
|33.99
|21.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|32.71
|33.99
|21.55
|Equity Share Capital
|11.83
|11.83
|11.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.77
|2.87
|1.82
|Diluted EPS
|2.77
|2.87
|1.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.77
|2.87
|1.82
|Diluted EPS
|2.77
|2.87
|1.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited