R Systems Intl Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 224.71 crore, up 27.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 224.71 crore in March 2023 up 27.06% from Rs. 176.85 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.71 crore in March 2023 up 51.8% from Rs. 21.55 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.78 crore in March 2023 up 55.47% from Rs. 32.02 crore in March 2022.

R Systems Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 2.77 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.82 in March 2022.

R Systems Intl shares closed at 249.05 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.44% returns over the last 6 months and 9.76% over the last 12 months.