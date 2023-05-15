English
    R Systems Intl Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 224.71 crore, up 27.06% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for R Systems International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 224.71 crore in March 2023 up 27.06% from Rs. 176.85 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.71 crore in March 2023 up 51.8% from Rs. 21.55 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.78 crore in March 2023 up 55.47% from Rs. 32.02 crore in March 2022.

    R Systems Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 2.77 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.82 in March 2022.

    R Systems Intl shares closed at 249.05 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.44% returns over the last 6 months and 9.76% over the last 12 months.

    R Systems International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations224.71217.82176.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations224.71217.82176.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost153.44148.70127.52
    Depreciation5.925.724.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.7524.6520.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.5938.7424.27
    Other Income5.271.563.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.8640.3027.52
    Interest1.471.480.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax42.3938.8226.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax42.3938.8226.63
    Tax9.674.835.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.7133.9921.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.7133.9921.55
    Equity Share Capital11.8311.8311.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.772.871.82
    Diluted EPS2.772.871.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.772.871.82
    Diluted EPS2.772.871.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

