English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    R Systems Intl Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 224.71 crore, up 27.06% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023 / 10:21 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for R Systems International are:Net Sales at Rs 224.71 crore in March 2023 up 27.06% from Rs. 176.85 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.71 crore in March 2023 up 51.8% from Rs. 21.55 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.78 crore in March 2023 up 55.47% from Rs. 32.02 crore in March 2022.
    R Systems Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 2.77 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.82 in March 2022.R Systems Intl shares closed at 248.00 on May 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.62% returns over the last 6 months and -10.01% over the last 12 months.
    R Systems International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations224.71217.82176.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations224.71217.82176.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost153.44148.70127.52
    Depreciation5.925.724.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.7524.6520.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.5938.7424.27
    Other Income5.271.563.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.8640.3027.52
    Interest1.471.480.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax42.3938.8226.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax42.3938.8226.63
    Tax9.674.835.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.7133.9921.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.7133.9921.55
    Equity Share Capital11.8311.8311.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.772.871.82
    Diluted EPS2.772.871.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.772.871.82
    Diluted EPS2.772.871.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #R Systems International #R Systems Intl #Results
    first published: May 4, 2023 10:00 am