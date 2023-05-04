R Systems Intl Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 224.71 crore, up 27.06% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 224.71 217.82 176.85 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 224.71 217.82 176.85 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 153.44 148.70 127.52 Depreciation 5.92 5.72 4.50 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 26.75 24.65 20.56 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.59 38.74 24.27 Other Income 5.27 1.56 3.25 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.86 40.30 27.52 Interest 1.47 1.48 0.89 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 42.39 38.82 26.63 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 42.39 38.82 26.63 Tax 9.67 4.83 5.08 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 32.71 33.99 21.55 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 32.71 33.99 21.55 Equity Share Capital 11.83 11.83 11.83 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.77 2.87 1.82 Diluted EPS 2.77 2.87 1.82 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.77 2.87 1.82 Diluted EPS 2.77 2.87 1.82 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited