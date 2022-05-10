R Systems Intl Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 176.85 crore, up 45.51% Y-o-Y
May 10, 2022 / 03:45 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for R Systems International are:
Net Sales at Rs 176.85 crore in March 2022 up 45.51% from Rs. 121.54 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.55 crore in March 2022 up 13.03% from Rs. 19.07 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.02 crore in March 2022 up 25.96% from Rs. 25.42 crore in March 2021.
R Systems Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 1.82 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.59 in March 2021.
R Systems Intl shares closed at 228.00 on May 09, 2022 (BSE)
|R Systems International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|176.85
|168.43
|121.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|176.85
|168.43
|121.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|127.52
|114.93
|86.48
|Depreciation
|4.50
|4.21
|3.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.56
|21.68
|14.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|24.27
|27.61
|17.19
|Other Income
|3.25
|12.64
|4.84
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|27.52
|40.25
|22.03
|Interest
|0.89
|1.07
|0.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|26.63
|39.17
|21.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|26.63
|39.17
|21.10
|Tax
|5.08
|5.94
|2.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|21.55
|33.23
|19.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|21.55
|33.23
|19.07
|Equity Share Capital
|11.83
|11.83
|11.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.82
|2.80
|1.59
|Diluted EPS
|1.82
|2.80
|1.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.82
|2.80
|1.59
|Diluted EPS
|1.82
|2.80
|1.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
