R Systems Intl Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 176.85 crore, up 45.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 176.85 crore in March 2022 up 45.51% from Rs. 121.54 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.55 crore in March 2022 up 13.03% from Rs. 19.07 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.02 crore in March 2022 up 25.96% from Rs. 25.42 crore in March 2021.

R Systems Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 1.82 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.59 in March 2021.

R Systems Intl shares closed at 221.25 on June 24, 2022 (NSE)