R Systems Intl Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 176.85 crore, up 45.51% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 12:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for R Systems International are:

Net Sales at Rs 176.85 crore in March 2022 up 45.51% from Rs. 121.54 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.55 crore in March 2022 up 13.03% from Rs. 19.07 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.02 crore in March 2022 up 25.96% from Rs. 25.42 crore in March 2021.

R Systems Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 1.82 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.59 in March 2021.

R Systems Intl shares closed at 201.55 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)

R Systems International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 176.85 168.43 121.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 176.85 168.43 121.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 127.52 114.93 86.48
Depreciation 4.50 4.21 3.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.56 21.68 14.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.27 27.61 17.19
Other Income 3.25 12.64 4.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.52 40.25 22.03
Interest 0.89 1.07 0.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.63 39.17 21.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 26.63 39.17 21.10
Tax 5.08 5.94 2.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.55 33.23 19.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.55 33.23 19.07
Equity Share Capital 11.83 11.83 11.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.82 2.80 1.59
Diluted EPS 1.82 2.80 1.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.82 2.80 1.59
Diluted EPS 1.82 2.80 1.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 12:48 pm
