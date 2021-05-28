R Systems Intl Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 121.54 crore, up 14.71% Y-o-Y
May 28, 2021 / 09:59 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for R Systems International are:
Net Sales at Rs 121.54 crore in March 2021 up 14.71% from Rs. 105.95 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.07 crore in March 2021 up 152.68% from Rs. 7.55 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.42 crore in March 2021 up 99.06% from Rs. 12.77 crore in March 2020.
R Systems Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 1.59 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.63 in March 2020.
R Systems Intl shares closed at 135.10 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.73% returns over the last 6 months and 48.46% over the last 12 months.
|R Systems International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|121.54
|120.96
|105.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|121.54
|120.96
|105.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|86.48
|78.24
|73.56
|Depreciation
|3.39
|3.31
|3.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.48
|14.08
|21.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17.19
|25.34
|7.84
|Other Income
|4.84
|5.06
|1.68
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|22.03
|30.40
|9.52
|Interest
|0.93
|0.94
|0.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|21.10
|29.46
|8.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|21.10
|29.46
|8.67
|Tax
|2.03
|3.84
|1.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|19.07
|25.63
|7.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|19.07
|25.63
|7.55
|Equity Share Capital
|11.96
|11.96
|11.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.59
|2.14
|0.63
|Diluted EPS
|1.59
|2.14
|0.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.59
|2.14
|0.63
|Diluted EPS
|1.59
|2.14
|0.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited