R Systems Intl Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 121.54 crore, up 14.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 121.54 crore in March 2021 up 14.71% from Rs. 105.95 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.07 crore in March 2021 up 152.68% from Rs. 7.55 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.42 crore in March 2021 up 99.06% from Rs. 12.77 crore in March 2020.

R Systems Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 1.59 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.63 in March 2020.

R Systems Intl shares closed at 153.80 on July 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 28.65% returns over the last 6 months and 59.79% over the last 12 months.