R Systems Intl Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 105.95 crore, up 13.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.95 crore in March 2020 up 13.79% from Rs. 93.11 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.55 crore in March 2020 down 36.16% from Rs. 11.82 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.77 crore in March 2020 down 35.05% from Rs. 19.66 crore in March 2019.

R Systems Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.63 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.96 in March 2019.

R Systems Intl shares closed at 91.00 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given 88.41% returns over the last 6 months and 98.91% over the last 12 months.