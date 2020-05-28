R Systems Intl Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 105.95 crore, up 13.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for R Systems International are:
Net Sales at Rs 105.95 crore in March 2020 up 13.79% from Rs. 93.11 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.55 crore in March 2020 down 36.16% from Rs. 11.82 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.77 crore in March 2020 down 35.05% from Rs. 19.66 crore in March 2019.
R Systems Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.63 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.96 in March 2019.
R Systems Intl shares closed at 91.00 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given 88.41% returns over the last 6 months and 98.91% over the last 12 months.
|R Systems International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|105.95
|100.97
|93.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|105.95
|100.97
|93.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|73.56
|68.76
|62.82
|Depreciation
|3.25
|2.19
|1.97
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.30
|17.75
|16.44
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.84
|12.28
|11.89
|Other Income
|1.68
|3.03
|5.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.52
|15.31
|17.69
|Interest
|0.85
|0.12
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|8.67
|15.19
|17.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|8.67
|15.19
|17.62
|Tax
|1.13
|-0.65
|5.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|7.55
|15.84
|11.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|7.55
|15.84
|11.82
|Equity Share Capital
|11.96
|11.96
|12.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.63
|1.32
|0.96
|Diluted EPS
|0.63
|1.32
|0.96
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.63
|1.32
|0.96
|Diluted EPS
|0.63
|1.32
|0.96
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
