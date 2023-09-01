English
    R Systems Intl Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 228.79 crore, up 13.29% Y-o-Y

    September 01, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for R Systems International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 228.79 crore in June 2023 up 13.29% from Rs. 201.95 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.31 crore in June 2023 up 151.62% from Rs. 27.54 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.49 crore in June 2023 up 175.38% from Rs. 38.67 crore in June 2022.

    R Systems Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 5.86 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.33 in June 2022.

    R Systems Intl shares closed at 484.20 on August 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 94.07% returns over the last 6 months and 110.98% over the last 12 months.

    R Systems International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations228.79224.71201.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations228.79224.71201.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost152.56153.44133.72
    Depreciation6.025.924.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.0326.7531.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.1938.5931.71
    Other Income63.295.272.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax100.4743.8634.13
    Interest1.571.470.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax98.9042.3933.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax98.9042.3933.24
    Tax29.599.675.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities69.3132.7127.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period69.3132.7127.54
    Equity Share Capital11.8311.8311.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.862.772.33
    Diluted EPS5.862.772.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.862.772.33
    Diluted EPS5.862.772.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Sep 1, 2023 10:21 am

