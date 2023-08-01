R Systems Intl Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 228.79 crore, up 13.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 228.79 crore in June 2023 up 13.29% from Rs. 201.95 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.31 crore in June 2023 up 151.62% from Rs. 27.54 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.49 crore in June 2023 up 175.38% from Rs. 38.67 crore in June 2022.

R Systems Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 5.86 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.33 in June 2022.

R Systems Intl shares closed at 456.35 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 87.84% returns over the last 6 months and 86.72% over the last 12 months.