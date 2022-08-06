R Systems Intl Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 201.95 crore, up 51.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 201.95 crore in June 2022 up 51.24% from Rs. 133.53 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.54 crore in June 2022 up 37.25% from Rs. 20.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.67 crore in June 2022 up 27.5% from Rs. 30.33 crore in June 2021.

R Systems Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 2.33 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.68 in June 2021.

R Systems Intl shares closed at 243.90 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.02% returns over the last 6 months and 22.26% over the last 12 months.