R Systems Intl Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 201.95 crore, up 51.24% Y-o-Y
August 06, 2022 / 10:45 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for R Systems International are:
Net Sales at Rs 201.95 crore in June 2022 up 51.24% from Rs. 133.53 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.54 crore in June 2022 up 37.25% from Rs. 20.07 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.67 crore in June 2022 up 27.5% from Rs. 30.33 crore in June 2021.
R Systems Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 2.33 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.68 in June 2021.
R Systems Intl shares closed at 243.90 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.02% returns over the last 6 months and 22.26% over the last 12 months.
|R Systems International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|201.95
|176.85
|133.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|201.95
|176.85
|133.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|133.72
|127.52
|92.93
|Depreciation
|4.54
|4.50
|3.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|31.97
|20.56
|16.67
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|31.71
|24.27
|20.54
|Other Income
|2.42
|3.25
|6.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|34.13
|27.52
|26.95
|Interest
|0.89
|0.89
|0.90
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|33.24
|26.63
|26.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|33.24
|26.63
|26.06
|Tax
|5.70
|5.08
|5.99
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|27.54
|21.55
|20.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|27.54
|21.55
|20.07
|Equity Share Capital
|11.83
|11.83
|11.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.33
|1.82
|1.68
|Diluted EPS
|2.33
|1.82
|1.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.33
|1.82
|1.68
|Diluted EPS
|2.33
|1.82
|1.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited