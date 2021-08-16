R Systems Intl Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 133.53 crore, up 28.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 133.53 crore in June 2021 up 28.64% from Rs. 103.80 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.07 crore in June 2021 up 35.2% from Rs. 14.84 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.33 crore in June 2021 up 36.07% from Rs. 22.29 crore in June 2020.

R Systems Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 1.68 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.24 in June 2020.

R Systems Intl shares closed at 194.00 on August 13, 2021 (BSE)