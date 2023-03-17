R Systems Intl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 217.82 crore, up 29.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for R Systems International are:
Net Sales at Rs 217.82 crore in December 2022 up 29.33% from Rs. 168.43 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.99 crore in December 2022 up 2.29% from Rs. 33.23 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.02 crore in December 2022 up 3.53% from Rs. 44.45 crore in December 2021.
R Systems Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 2.87 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.80 in December 2021.
R Systems Intl shares closed at 251.70 on March 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.86% returns over the last 6 months and 1.33% over the last 12 months.
|
|R Systems International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|217.82
|217.27
|168.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|217.82
|217.27
|168.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|148.70
|143.42
|114.93
|Depreciation
|5.72
|4.81
|4.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.65
|33.61
|21.68
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|38.74
|35.43
|27.61
|Other Income
|1.56
|0.94
|12.64
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|40.30
|36.37
|40.25
|Interest
|1.48
|1.01
|1.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|38.82
|35.36
|39.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|38.82
|35.36
|39.17
|Tax
|4.83
|5.73
|5.94
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|33.99
|29.63
|33.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|33.99
|29.63
|33.23
|Equity Share Capital
|11.83
|11.83
|11.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.87
|2.50
|2.80
|Diluted EPS
|2.87
|2.50
|2.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.87
|2.50
|2.80
|Diluted EPS
|2.87
|2.50
|2.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited