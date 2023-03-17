R Systems Intl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 217.82 crore, up 29.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 217.82 crore in December 2022 up 29.33% from Rs. 168.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.99 crore in December 2022 up 2.29% from Rs. 33.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.02 crore in December 2022 up 3.53% from Rs. 44.45 crore in December 2021.

R Systems Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 2.87 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.80 in December 2021.

R Systems Intl shares closed at 251.70 on March 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.86% returns over the last 6 months and 1.33% over the last 12 months.